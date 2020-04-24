Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan, who made his debut with the film Student of the Year, turned 33 Friday.

The actor has given many hits films in his career so far. Let us know some interesting facts about him.

Born to David Dhawan, a film director, and Karuna Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother, Rohit, is a film director, while his uncle, Anil, is an actor. He completed his HSC education from the H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. Dhawan has a degree in Business Management from the Nottingham Trent University, United Kingdom. Prior to his acting career, Dhawan worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar on his drama My Name Is Khan (2010).

He earned a lot of praise by acting in films like Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Dilwale, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dishoom, Judwaa 2 and October.

Most of his films are hits. Not only this, Varun is like is a hit machine to filmmakers. However, there was a time when Varun wanted to become a wrestler.

During the shooting of the film October, Varun washed dishes in a hotel. The film was shot in a five-star hotel in Delhi. During training, a foreign tourist considered him to be a real employee and even gave him a call for room service and food.

Varun too did not allow his stardom to come in the middle and completed the work with full dedication. He did everything during training and became a student of hotel management and shot the sequences.