Mumbai: The life of cricketer Yuvraj Singh is a story of passion. Yuvraj, who once returned to Team India after fighting cancer, has also gone through many interesting twists and turns in his illustrious career.

Yuvraj had many relationships with actresses before, but eventually tied the knot with Hazel Keech. On the occasion of his birthday let us you about his romantic side and the list of actresses he dated.

The actress Hazel Keech who starred in Salman Khan’s Bodyguard, became the life partner of Yuvraj. After several years of romance, Yuvraj decided to tie the knot with Keech in 2016.

But before that he had romanced with a number of beautiful girls. As his bat was doing the talking on-field, there were also discussions of his romantic side, off it. Yuvraj may have retired now, but it has not affected his fans. He is still as popular as he used to be.

The connection between cricket and Hindi film industry is very old and Yuvraj took full advantage of it. His name was associated with many film actresses.

Yuvraj’s most talked affair was with Kim Sharma, who debut with the movie Mohabbatein. The couple was rumoured to be in a relationship for almost four years.

Yuvraj was at his peak during the 2007 World Twenty20 when he became the favorite of most Indian women. Yuvi’s new romantic pairing with Deepika Padukone was the talk of the town. Deepika was seen in the galleries watching Yuvraj’s match. But this beautiful couple soon broke up. Rumour had it that it was Deepika who ended the relationship and for a lengthy period, Yuvi suffered mental depression.

During the southpaw’s tenure with Kings XI Punjab, news of Yuvi allegedly dating Preity Zinta also started doing the rounds. Even though Preity vehemently rubbished the news, the rumours still persisted for quite some time. However, it has never been documented that the two were in a relationship.

Yuvraj’s name was also connected with Riya Sen. His alleged love for the Bengali beauty started doing rounds soon after his break-up with Deepika. Yuvraj met Munmun Sen’s daughter at a party and the two could not set their eyes off each other. The duo was also caught holding each other’s hands at get-togethers.

There are many more famous actresses whose romance stories are associated with this swashbuckling batsman. Minissha Lamba, supermodel Aanchal Kumar and Neha Dhupia are also prominent among them. There was also a rumours of Yuvraj’s romance with Preeti Jhingiani, the second heroine in Mohabbatein.