Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday July 16.

Katrina remains in the headlines most of the time for various reasons. She is also very active on social media and keeps posting her photos and videos for the fans.

Katrina’s photos and videos often go viral on social media. Today, on the special day of Katrina’s birthday, let us throw light on some unheard things related to her.

Appearing on a quiz show, Katrina was asked which characteristics of her fellow colleagues she would like to steal. Her answer was Aamir Khan’s brain, Salman Khan’s charm, Akshay Kumar’s discipline and Alia Bhatt’s awards.

Katrina is a fitness freak. Whether she is on shoot or on holiday, she does not skip exercise. She has one such anecdote associated with the same. Once Katrina could not find a place to work out during the shooting of the film Bang-Bang. After which Katrina started cleaning with a broom and then exercised there. At that time some of her photos went viral on social media.

Katrina has another anecdote regarding gym workouts. Once she picked up her trainer from the middle of a party. Actually, Katrina was supposed to gym in the afternoon, but her trainer Yasmin was attending a party at that time. But Katrina called her and picked her from the middle of the party.

Katrina loves to wear floral dresses. Once her sister said that she dresses like a grandmother and even Katrina’s stylists have also revealed the same that she often dresses like a Parsi aunty.

Katrina often purchases online. She admitted that she used to see many types of clothes during online shopping and kept them in her own shopping bucket. But she would leave them thinking that she would buy them later but then forgets all about them. In this regard, Katrina says that this makes her enjoy watching clothes of her choice and at the same time she also avoids buying forcibly.

Katrina loves to play cricket. Videos have appeared on Katrina’s social media featuring her playing cricket many times. But she has different cricket rules. Actually, Katrina only bats and leaves the match after her batting is over. She neither bowls nor fields.