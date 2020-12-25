Mumbai: Once a super hit actress now politician Nagma celebrates her birthday December 25.

Apart from acting in Hindi films, she acted in regional cinema to star in Telugu and Tamil films at the behest of her friend Divya Bharti.

She was in news for her professional as well as for personal life. In this article let us talk about her personal life. The actress name was linked with number of celebrities. Let’s take a look:

Sharat Kumar: After her stint with South movies, Nagma soon established herself as a leading actress in a short span of time. However, her affairs with a much-married actor Sharat Kumar led to her downfall. After breaking up with Sourav Ganguly, she fell in love with Sharath Kumar, an actor and MP who was already married when he met Nagma and their controversial affair started. The two fell in love but their affair didn’t culminate into anything positive. As soon as Sharath’s wife got to know about his affair with the actress, she left him and soon filed for the divorce. After the controversy, Nagma decided to part ways with Sharath. Soon Sharath started giving her death threats which forced Nagma to bid adieu to her filmy career in the South.

Ravi Kishen: After saying goodbye to South Indian films, Nagma shift her base to Mumbai and decided to try her luck in the Bhojpuri films. She went on to star in many movies with the Bhojpuri superstar, Ravi Kishan. This time again, she fell for a much-married Ravi Kishan but the only difference was that Ravi’s wife was fine with their extra-marital affair. Though Nagma never accepted her relationship with the Bhojpuri star, Ravi openly talked about it.

Manoj Tiwari: After dating Ravi Kishen for a long time, Nagma moved on in life and had a fling with another Bhojpuri actor, Manoj Tiwari who was Ravi’s biggest competition in the Bhojpuri films. She wanted to hit Ravi where it hurts the most thus had a fling with Manoj. The two actors, however, always have denied their link-up news.

Sourav Ganguly: Sourav Ganguly was in a serious relationship with Nagma. He was a married man and also the captain of Indian cricket team. There were even talks of the two tying the knot in a temple secretly in Andhra Pradesh, which they denied. After being in a serious relationship, the two parted ways and the reason was totally unexpected.