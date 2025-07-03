Mumbai: Hindi film actress Sharvari Wagh recently shared a series of bold and alluring photos on Instagram, which are now going viral on social media. In the black-and-white monochrome images, Sharvari flaunts her confidence and elegance in a white bikini, leaving fans awestruck.

Sharvari looks bold and beautiful in the photos, striking one captivating pose after another. She is seen standing at an open door, wearing a wrap-style bikini top with a deep V-neckline, paired with matching side-tie bikini bottoms.

Also Read:

What makes this simple yet stylish look even more special is her flowy, sheer robe, which is caught beautifully in the breeze. The actress’s bold style in these photos is driving fans crazy.

She completed her striking look with natural makeup and open hair. Even without a heavy makeover, her glowing skin and beachy waves hairstyle give her a fresh, refreshing appearance.

Sharvari is earning praise across social media. One fan commented, “You are looking hotter than the sea!” while another wrote, “Super glam even in simplicity!” Many users shared heart and fire emojis.

Earlier, she set social media on fire with her sizzling swimsuit photos.

Also read:

On the personal front, Sharvari is rumoured to be dating her Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Sunny Kaushal. Despite the film’s underwhelming performance at the box office and mixed reviews, Sharvari and Sunny’s on-screen chemistry caught fans’ attention. The two are believed to have been in a relationship since 2021 and have been spotted together on numerous occasions, though neither has publicly confirmed or denied the rumours.

Also Read: