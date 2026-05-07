New Delhi: The 79th Festival de Cannes is celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Fast and the Furious by hosting a special Midnight Screening of the movie that became a cultural phenomenon worldwide when it released in 2001.

The screening May 13 at the Grand Lumiere Theatre of the Palais des Festivals, the Festival de Cannes, will be attended by stars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, producer Neal H. Mortiz, and Meadow Walker, the daughter of the film’s late star Paul Walker.

A high-octane thriller set amid the street-racing culture of Los Angeles, the Universal Picture film was produced by Neal H. Mortiz, directed by Rob Cohen, and featured Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Walker as Brian O’Conner, Brewster as Mia and Michelle Rodriguez as Letty.

Since its release in 2001, the franchise has gone on to spawn eleven films that have earned more than USD 7 billion at the worldwide box office to become Universal’s most profitable and longest-running franchise.

This year, Universal announced a new chapter–Fast Forever, which is slated to release in theatres March 17, 2028.

Over the years, Fast and Furious franchise has attracted stars such as Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Eva Mendes, John Cena, Kurt Russell, Jason Momoa, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson and Charlize Theron.