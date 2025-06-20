Mumbai: Poonam Pandey, known for her bold persona in the Hindi film industry, continues to stay in the spotlight with her provocative posts. The actress recently shared a sultry picture from a beach, posing in a white t- shirt. Alongside the photo, she captioned it: “Not just the tide that’s rising,” with a kiss emoji.

The post quickly drew attention, with the comments section flooded with emojis and reactions. Pandey has often been trolled on social media for her daring outfits and content. She regularly shares bold and adult-themed videos on Instagram and is known for staying in the news with her controversial posts.

Pandey was also recently criticised for voicing support for YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia, which further fueled backlash online.

On the personal front, Pandey married her longtime boyfriend, Sam Ahmed, Bombay September 1, 2020, in a private ceremony at their Mumbai residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, just days later, she filed a police complaint September 11, accusing Bombay of molestation, threats, and assault. He was arrested September. 23 in Canacona, South Goa, where Pandey was shooting a film, and later released on bail. The incident sparked controversy, with many accusing Pandey of misusing IPC Section 498A.

In February 2024, Pandey’s manager announced her death from cervical cancer via a post on her official Instagram account. The next day, it was revealed to be a publicity stunt aimed at raising awareness about the disease an act that was widely condemned by the public and media alike.