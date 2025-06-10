Bhubaneswar: Actress Sofia Vergara (52) shared a topless photo on Instagram, promoting her skincare brand Toty with the caption, “Llego el verano!☀ @toty.” In the photo, a bottle of SPF from the brand is visible. Vergara, often hailed as one of Hollywood’s most beautiful stars, is currently embracing single life following her split from actor Joe Manganiello.

Vergara and Manganiello, who wed in November 2015 after a whirlwind romance, announced their divorce in 2023. The former couple issued a joint statement at the time, saying, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect for our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source later told aceshowbiz.com that the two had been “growing apart for some time” and had tried to work through their differences before ultimately deciding to part ways. Manganiello is best known for his role in the Magic Mike film series.

