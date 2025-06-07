Mumbai: Sizzling actress Sherlyn Chopra often stays in the news for her bold pictures on Instagram. You may remember her as the same actress who came into the limelight after doing a nude photoshoot for Playboy magazine.

She is a beauty of the entertainment world who always remains in the headlines for her bold statements and daring style. Always active on social media, Sherlyn frequently shares glimpses of her personal and professional life with her fans. Recently, this glamorous diva is once again making headlines.

Sherlyn’s recent workout pictures are going viral on social media. While sharing the photos, she wrote, “Workout | Eat Healthy | Have Patience. Your body will reward you.”

Worth mentioning, Sherlyn recently revealed that she cannot become a mother naturally. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, she opened up about her health condition. She revealed that she suffers from an autoimmune disorder called Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE).

Sherlyn explained, “My doctor told me that to keep this health disorder under control, I will need to take medication for the rest of my life. I take it three times a day, morning, afternoon, and evening. They also advised that I should never contemplate getting pregnant because it could be life-threatening for both the baby and the mother.”