Bhubaneswar: Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created history by winning the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026. He has become the first Indian sand artist to achieve this prestigious honour.

The award was presented at second International Sand Sculpture Festival held in Kaliningrad, Russia, which saw participation from 12 countries. Pattnaik’s sand artwork highlighting climate change and global warming impressed the jury and earned widespread appreciation.

Expressing happiness, Pattnaik said he felt honoured to receive the award for his work raising awareness on global climate issues. He added that becoming the first Indian to receive this recognition was a matter of pride and thanked the organisers, jury members, and supporters who encouraged his artistic journey.

Honoured to receive the Russian Grand Sand Master Cup 2026 at the II International Festival of Sand Sculpture in Kaliningrad, Russia, for my work highlighting the global issue of climate change and global warming. Proud to be the first Indian sand artist to receive this… pic.twitter.com/Q7Tr49Kwvy — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 12, 2026