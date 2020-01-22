Mumbai: Today is the birthday of a former Miss India 1993 and granddaughter of late veteran Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. Yes! She is none other than Namrata Shirodkar.

Born January 22, 1972, in a middle-class Maharashtrian family of Goan origin, Namrata Shirodkar is a former Miss India 1993. The actress has also appeared in Miss Universe Pageant and came fifth in the contest.

Fans keep a close watch on the professional and personal life of their favorite celebrities. Namrata was famous for her alleged relationships. Namrata Shirodkar was allegedly dating a restaurateur Deepak Shetty after entering the Hindi film industry. Reports were also stating that she was in a live-in relationship with Deepak Shetty and secretly got married to him. However, things went bad between them as they broke up.

After that, she met her godfather director Mahesh Manjrekar who gave her a second big break in his hit film, Vaastav. During the making of Vaastav, Namrata came closer to already married Mahesh and they allegedly started dating each other. But later they broke up.

After splitting with Mahesh Manjrekar, Namrata found her true love in Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu. The duo started dating each other and got married in 2005 after dating for 5-long years.

Rather than these facts do you know Namrata is the youngest sister of Shilpa Shirodkar, who was once tagged as sex-symbol for a scene with Anil Kapoor.

Shilpa created a stir in the Hindi film industry with her bold scenes in the movie as she wore a transparent sari in a song Radha Bina Hai of the movie Kishan Kanhaiya that made her an instant sensation in the industry in 1990’s.

PNN