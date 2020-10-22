Mumbai: Gorgeous beauty Parineeti Chopra has carved a niche for herself in the film industry in a short span of time. The junior PC has made a different identity in the industry today via her acting.

Parineeti turn a year older Thursday. Born October 22, in a Punjabi family, she is a cousin to global fame actress Priyanka Chopra. On the occasion of her birthday, let us know some interesting facts related to her.

Parineeti had never imagined that she would enter the acting world. She had received three Honors degree from London in Business, Finance and Economics. On the recommendation of Priyanka Chopra, she started working as an intern in Yash Raj Films and later worked as a PR consultant.

Earlier, she was not in support of actors but when she observed Priyanka’s preparations for her role in 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), which highly influenced her and changed her perception towards acting and actors.

Then she felt that she too should try her hand in acting. She then joined the acting school and did the film romantic comedy Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Parineeti did many films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Golmaal Again. After this, she disappeared from the big screen for a year. During her absence from the big screen, Parineeti who was trolled for her weight, worked out rigorously and lost a lot of weight.

Parineeti determined that she would stay slim. For this, Parineeti followed the Detox program. It is a method of losing weight which she did in Austria. No surgery is done in this. The result also showed on her fitness and today Parineeti is one of the best actresses.

In 2019, Chopra’s first appearance was in a brief role in the war film Kesari opposite Akshay Kumar. Her second release was Jabariya Jodi with Sidharth Malhotra, a romantic action comedy, based upon the tradition of groom kidnapping, prevalent in Bihar.

Parineeti has completed Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. She will then star in a biographical film Saina, based on the life of Saina Nehwal and in a Hindi remake of British film The Girl on the Train.