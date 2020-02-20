Mumbai: Actress Patralekha Mishra Paul, who made her debut with the film Citylights in 2014, is celebrating her 30th birthday today.

Patralekha earned a lot of admirers with her performance in the movie. In this film, Patralekha shared the screen with her real life boyfriend Rajkummar Rao. Patralekha’s strong acting was appreciated by many. On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you some unknown facts related to her.

Patralekha was born in Shillong, Meghalaya, to a Chartered Accountant father and a housewife mother. In an interview, she stated that her grandmother was a poet. She has two siblings Parnalekha Mishra Paul and Agnish Paul. She went to a boarding school in Assam named The Assam Valley School and then graduated from Bishop Cotton Girls’ School, Bangalore. While studying in H.R. College of Commerce and Economics she did a few commercials for Blackberry and Tata Docomo, before getting a break in films.

Patralekha had passion for films which bought her into films. Patralekha is an excellent actress and is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer.

Despite being highly talented, Patralekha is also very good at sports. She loves swimming, horse riding and basketball. She had already been a big fan of Hindi cinema before venturing into it.

Patralekha is the girlfriend of actor Rajkumar Rao. Although Rajkummar had appeared in films before, Citylights gave them recognition and brought their acting to a wider audience. Patralekha also received the Most Promising Newcomer Award for the film.

After her debut, Patralekha appeared in Love Games and Nanu Ki Jaanu. However, despite being so talented, the actress has still not established herself as one of the leading actresses in the industry.