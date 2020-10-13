Mumbai: Gorgeous actress Pooja Hegde turns a year older today. Born in Mumbai, Pooja was fond of acting and modeling since college days and this hobby brought her into the film industry.

From the days of school and college, she started participating in dance and fashion shows. In fact, Pooja started her acting career with the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi (2012) opposite Jiiva. It was only after this that Pooja’s career started to move forward and she became a well-known name in both Tamil and Telugu films.

Pooja has already made her Bollywood debut. She created her distinct identity by working with Hrithik Roshan in her first film Mohenjo Daro. However, the movie didn’t farewell. But, Pooja was noticed by producers and filmmakers and got the opportunity to work in big banner films.

The story of Pooja’s Hindi film debut is also very interesting. It would not be wrong to say that Pooja got her first break because of Ranbir Kapoor. Pooja was spotted after an AD with Ranbir Kapoor by Mohenjo Daro director Ashutosh Gowariker’s wife and the producer of the movie.

Actually Pooja was neither liked by Ashutosh Gowariker or Hrithik Roshan for the first film. It happened that Ashutosh Gowariker’s wife saw Pooja in an advertisement with Ranbir Kapoor. Impressed by this, she suggested her name to Ashutosh and Pooja ultimately bagged the film.

Pooja also has a huge fan following on social media as she often shares her photos on social media. After her Hindi debut film she was also seen with actor Akshay Kumar in Housefull 4. Now Pooja will be seen sharing the screen with superstar Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

On the work front, she has worked with all the big stars down south. She was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo also starring stylish star Allu Arjun. The gorgeous actress will be next seen in Radhe Shyam with Prabhas.