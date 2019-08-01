Mumbai: Taapsee Pannu often remains in the discussion for her comments on trending topics and also for film promotions.

Taapsee won applauds for her performance in films like ‘Baby’, ‘Pink’ and ‘Mulk’. Born August 1, 1987, few people know about her private life.

On her birthday, let’s tell you about her personal life:

Last year, Taapsee, who gave us films like ‘Mulk’, ‘Manmarziyaan’ and ‘Soorma’, made big disclosures about her love life that surprised her fans. She said that her first relationship was in Class IX.

Taapsee further said that her ex-boyfriend broke up with her saying “tenth ke board aa rahi hai ( exams are coming) and I need to concentrate on my studies.”

Taapsee is one of Hindi film industry’s top actresses. After doing South films, she made her debut with the movie ‘Chashme Baddoor’ 2013. The actress won millions of hearts with her acting skills.

Taapsee, while remembering her struggling period, said, “For me, finding a house on rent is more difficult than making a place in the film industry, because at that time no one was giving house on rent to a single actor.”

