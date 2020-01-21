Mumbai: The top actor of Hindi film industry Ayushmann Khurrana is on cloud nine. Whatever film Ayushmann is doing it is superhit. Audiences wait eagerly for his film. His wife Tahira Kashyap has a big hand behind Ayushman’s success. The couple has seen very bad times. Today is Tahira’s birthday.

Tahira fought strongly against breast cancer and on the other hand, Ayushman was yet to get success. In that situation, both of them stood next to each other and Tahira won the battle of cancer.

Ayushmann Khurrana fell in love with Tahira Kashyap at the age of 16. After a long relationship for 12 years, both of them got married in November 2008. Tahira revealed in the interview that there was a time when she wanted to end their relationship.

In an interview to a website, Tahira Kashyap said, “I had a problem with him kissing on screen. I felt like a big, huge fat whale sitting at home. When you are pregnant your hormones also go up and down. Here this boy is looking at his youngest youth best and he is romancing women and what is this onscreen kiss,” said Tahira.

“We both were very young. He didn’t have the time and patience to take me along and I didn’t have the patience to understand. Somewhere he knew that she doesn’t mean mad. I also knew he wasn’t cheating. I had to evolve as a person to understand what art is,” added Tahira.

Tahir further revealed that though she had given up on their marriage many times but Ayushmann did not.