New Delhi: India batting stalwart Virat Kohli turned 37 Wednesday, and his India teammates extended heartfelt wishes to celebrate the special day of one of the most iconic cricketers of the modern era.

Kohli, who announced his retirement from Tests and T20Is to concentrate on the 50-over format, has won nearly every ICC tournament, except the World Test Championship.

Leading the wishes on Kohli’s special day are former star all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, and others.

“Once a King, always a king. Happy birthday @imVkohli Sending you lots of love for a great year ahead. Stay blessed! ,” Yuvraj Singh shared on X.

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wrote on X, “To the man with fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, May you continue to inspire generations to come. God bless and Happy Birthday, Virat bhaiya.”

To the man with fierce spirit, the heart that beats for every challenge, May you continue to inspire generations to come.

“King Kohli turns 37! @imVkohli Celebrating the incredible journey of Virat Kohli, a true legend of Indian cricket! Wishing him a year filled with more records, victories, and joy!” Suresh Raina said.

Cheteshwar Pujara said, “Happy birthday @imVkohli …Have a great day and wishing you the best for the year ahead!”

“Happy birthday to the biggest chase master in world cricket.. A true india hero,” Mohammad Kaif shared on X.

Former opener Virender Sehwag said, “Happy Birthday @virat.kohli. Bowlers ke nightmares ka permanent address aur fans ke dil ka permanent residence. Have a great year, Virat.”

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav said, “Keep shining and inspiring always. Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai.”

Happy Birthday, Virat Bhai 🎂♥️

In his illustrious career, Kohli has made 123 Test appearances and scored 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, with a best score of 254 not out. He is India’s fourth-highest run-getter in the format.

He is the fastest to achieve milestones of 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000, and 14,000 runs in ODI cricket history. Kohli was one of India’s most consistent batters in T20Is, scoring 4,188 runs in 125 matches at an average of 48.69 and a strike rate of more than 137, including a century and 38 fifties in 117 innings. He is currently the third-highest run-getter in the format.

Kohli’s IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), shared a heartfelt post on X featuring a social media trend with an AI-generated video of little Kohli having a conversation with his adult self.

“Celebrating the boy who dreamed and the man who made it all come true. Little Virat dreamt it. King Kohli lived it. And the world watched in awe,” RCB wrote.

Celebrating the boy who dreamed, and the man who made it all come true. 🥹 Little Virat dreamt it. ✨

King Kohli lived it. 🙌

