Mullanpur: Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya and senior batter Rohit Sharma have been cleared by the Sports Science team of BCCI’s Centre of Excellence to participate in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting Sunday in Dharamsala.

Both Pandya and Rohit missed quite a few IPL matches for Mumbai Indians due to their respective issues. While Pandya was battling back spasms, Rohit had a hamstring niggle. Hardik has been at the CoE in Bengaluru since June 2.

“Hardik was on a holiday abroad before he checked in at the CoE June 2. Over the next five days, he did several match simulations and even bowled (full quota of) 10 overs,” a BCCI source told PTI.

“There has been no discomfort, and the information is that his fitness data for various parameters has been okayed by Strength and Conditioning coaches at the CoE,” the source added.

Former skipper Rohit was also at the CoE to assess his hamstring niggle, and he too has been given the go-ahead after an examination.

On Monday, India’s assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak had said that although he doesn’t have an update on Pandya’s fitness status, he believed the all-rounder was doing fine.

Pandya is an important cog in India’s white-ball setup, given the balance he lends to the side with his pace bowling and lusty hits during the death overs.

The most relieving aspect is that Pandya is bowling 10 overs in training session, which means that he is ready for the rigours of 50-over cricket.

It is, however, not clear whether Pandya will join the team in Chandigarh for a training session under lights or directly link up in Dharamsala, which was the original plan.

Star batter Virat Kohli is already missing the series owing to a hamstring injury. Apart from Dharamsala, the rubber features games in Lucknow and Chennai on June 17 and June 20, respectively.