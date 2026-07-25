Harare: Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma led an intent-filled batting effort with well-paced 81 and an unbeaten 60 respectively, as India posted a strong 219 for five against Zimbabwe in the second T20I here Saturday.

Asked to bat first India were in early trouble at 29 for two.

But Kishan first made 66 runs for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer (25) and then a 94 for the subsequent wicket with Tilak as the tourists overcame the early wobble.

Kishan paced his innings to a nicety as he focused on giving some stability to Indian innings. The left-hander brought his fifty in 31 balls, but the next 31 runs came in 13 balls as he pressed on the accelerator.

The onside play was the hallmark of his innings, peppering the regions around mid-wicket with constant big hits.

Off-spinner Brian Bennett was clobbered for two fours to that part of the field while pacer Brad Evans was punished for 4, 4 and a 6 through the onside.

Tilak, on the other hand, doused the talks about his strike-rate for now, playing a sensational supporting innings and reached fifty in 23 balls.

The left-hander smoked Zimbabwe’s best bowler Blessing Muzarabani for three fours in a row, and the third one was a peach – a nice, little dab behind the point using the bowler’s pace. Brute power was on display too when Tilak lifted Evans for a six over mid-wicket.

Their assault was so faultless as India amassed 61 runs in the last five overs to place themselves at a safe distance from Zimbabwe at this point.

Before Kishan marshalled India’s innings around him, India lost Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi early.

Abhishek softly lobbed Muzarabani to Ryan Burl at point. Sooryavanshi looked set for another fifty reaching 20 off 9 balls that contained a sequence of 4, 6, 4, 4 off Richard Ngarava.

But Ngarava managed to extract quick revenge, as Sooryavanshi skied a into-the-body bouncer to Muzarabani at mid-on.

However, India did not give Zimbabwe many more moments of joy for the remainder of the innings.