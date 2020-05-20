Hyderabad: Telugu star Jr NTR celebrated turning 37 Wednesday, and several industry colleagues wished him on the occasion.

Veteran superstar Chiranjeevi wrote: “Happy Birthday #Bheem @tarak9999 Wish all your dreams come true!

Tarak is the name Jr NTR is popularly known by in the industry, while Bheem refers to Komaramm Bheem, the character he plays in his upcoming film, RRR.

Mahesh Babu tweeted his wish for Jr NTR: “Happy birthday, brother @tarak9999 have a great one!! Wishing you the very best always.”

Ram Charan took to Instagram to post his wishes: “Happy Birthday to my dear brother @jrntr! I know I owe you a return gift. But, I promise I will give you the best. More celebrations await.”

Ram Charan and Jr NTR will soon be seen in Bahubali franchise director SS Rajamouli’s next ambitious film, the period action drama RRR. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, and narrates a fictitious tale based on the life of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan plays Raju, Jr NTR is Bheem.

“I am glad you were a part of my journey from the start! Happy birthday dear Tarak. I couldn’t have found a better Bheem,” wrote Rajamouli, sharing a throwback photo of him and Jr NTR.

Actress Samantha Akkineni wished the actor on his birthday and also wished him well for his next release. She wrote: “Unleash your greatness in your next… been too long”.

Actress Anushka Shetty wrote on Instagram: “Wishing Tarak a very Happy Birthday and a Healthy life ahead. Eagerly waiting for #RRR.. Best wishes to whole team.”

Actress Rakul Preet wrote on Twitter: “Happppy happy bdayyyy @tarak9999. Wishing you a fabulous year and great health. May all your dreams n desires come true. Keep killing it with your outstanding work.

Sai Dharam Tej tweeted: “Wishing one of the best performers of our Telugu film industry a very happy birthday… may all your wishes come true.”

Composer Devi Sri Prasad hailed Jr NTR wrote: “Keep Dancing, Keep Rocking & Keep Entertaining us with ur Extraordinary performances always !!!”