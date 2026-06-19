New Delhi: Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 56 Friday, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge hailing him for consistently championing the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised through engagement with people and courage in speaking truth to power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Gandhi, wishing him good health and a long life.

“Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji, on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life,” Modi said in a post on X.

Best wishes to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji on his birthday. Praying for his good health and long life. @RahulGandhi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2026

Gandhi, who is a former Congress president and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also received warm greetings from leaders of many INDIA bloc constituents, with RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and NCP (SP)’s Supriya Sule, among others, extending wishes to him.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK chief C Joseph Vijay also hailed Gandhi for raising his voice for the nation’s progress, the preservation of democratic values and the welfare of people from all walks of life.

Greeting Gandhi on his birthday, Kharge said on X, “Your unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions.”

Warm birthday wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi. Your unbridled dedication to the ideals of the Constitution and your uncompromising fight for the unheard voices have inspired millions. The Congress party’s tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) June 19, 2026

The Congress party’s tradition of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion finds expression in your public life and leadership, Kharge said.

“Through your tireless engagement with people and your courage in speaking truth to power, you have consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised. May you be blessed with good health, happiness, strength and a long life in service of the nation,” the Congress president said.

In a post on X, Vijay said, “Warm birthday wishes to my dear brother, Thiru. Rahul Gandhi, Hon’ble Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha. I wish you good health and a long life as you continue to raise your voice for the nation’s progress, the preservation of democratic values and the welfare of people from all walks of life.”

“May all your endeavours meet with success and may you continue to serve with distinction in public life,” the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said.

Congress chief ministers V D Satheesan (Kerala), Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Himachal Pradesh), D K Shivakumar (Karnataka) and A Revanth Reddy, as well as senior leaders Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot, among others, greeted Gandhi on his birthday.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के 75 लाख भाइयों-बहनों की ओर से माननीय नेता प्रतिपक्ष एवं हम सबके बेहद प्रिय श्री राहुल गांधी जी को जन्मदिन की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएँ। देवभूमि हिमाचल प्रदेश के समस्त देवी-देवताओं से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, दीर्घायु एवं मंगलमय जीवन की कामना करता हूँ। आज जब समाज… pic.twitter.com/qQm99V9ktt — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) June 19, 2026

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal wished Gandhi and hailed him.

“Wishing India’s hope, our future, the visionary Sh. @RahulGandhi ji a very happy birthday! When India today is going through an unprecedented crisis, where its democracy, Constitution and moral fibre is under relentless attack, Rahul ji has emerged as a towering pillar who stands for an inclusive, empathetic and democratic nation that belongs to all,” Venugopal said.

“Through the harshest of travails, Rahul ji has proven himself time and time again to be the leader that India deserves — one who is a beacon of hope for India’s youth, poor, and marginalised,” he said.

“I am proud to have worked so closely with an inspirational leader like Rahul ji. Wishing him a very successful year ahead!” Venugopal said.

Wishing India’s hope, our future, the visionary Sh. @RahulGandhi ji a very happy birthday! When India today is going through an unprecedented crisis, where its democracy, Constitution and moral fibre is under relentless attack, Rahul ji has emerged as a towering pillar who… pic.twitter.com/4ioEhX84yg — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) June 19, 2026



The Congress, on its official handle, said that on a world where most choose to stay silent, Gandhi has consistently chosen to speak up for what you believe is right.

“Your relentless fight against injustice, inequality and the misuse of power has inspired millions. You make people believe that politics is not just brutal pursuit for power but it is a powerful agent of change, can be principled and be guided by compassion,” the party said.

“For an entire generation seeking honesty, empathy and hope, you have become Gen Z’s voice: a leader who listens, understands, empowers and speaks for their aspirations,” it said.

“For a kinder, fairer India and a Mohabbat Ki Dukan in every heart. Wishing you strength and happiness always,” the party said.