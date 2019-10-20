Bhubaneswar: The ruling BJD government in the state, after coming under attack from several political parties for the suspicious death of a village level worker (VLW) from Jajpur, pleaded its rival parties not to politicise the issue.

The regional party, Sunday, in a press conference urged the political parties to have faith in the police and wait for the police investigation. BJD spokesperson Sulata Deo said that the case is sensitive in nature and patience must be maintained for a good and neutral probe.

She said, “The case of death of the VLW was sensitive and unfortunate. We urge the political parties to refrain from politicising the issue and wait for an impartial investigation into the matter. The rival parties should allow the natural process of the police to be able to conduct a fair and impartial probe.”

Earlier, the issue cascaded as both the BJP and Congress raked up the issue and tried to corner the government. Both the rival parties have blamed the government of diluting the probe and of trying to take the case into a different direction. They said that the probe hints at suicide while they believe it was due to political reasons.

A delegation of the BJP earlier met the DGP BK Sharma and had sought a detailed probe into the incident. BJP had alleged that the Jajpur police was trying to dilute and suppress the case. “The discussion of the case by the Jajpur SP and his narration of the ordeal were unfortunate. He needed to be more sensible,” said BJP state vice president Samir Mohanty, and added that there seemed to political reasons behind this.

On the other hand, Congress party leader Satya Prakash Nayak said that the police is deliberately trying to make sure the case looks like suicide. “The whole case is suspicious. There have been reports about influencing the worker to do politically motivated works against her will.”