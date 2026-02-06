Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Thursday strongly criticised the Odisha government for issuing a public notice proposing changes to the English spellings of certain place names in the state, alleging that the move is an attempt to divert public attention from the government’s failures in governance.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said in a statement that the BJP-led state government has completely failed on all fronts and is resorting to symbolic actions instead of addressing pressing issues faced by the people.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department recently issued a public notice stating that the Odisha government proposes to change the names of certain places in order to restore their original Odia nomenclature and ensure accurate reflection of the state’s linguistic, historical, and cultural heritage in official records.

The notice listed the places proposed for renaming and invited objections or suggestions from stakeholders likely to be affected by the changes. Submissions, along with supporting documents, must be made in writing within 15 days from the date of publication.

It further clarified that objections received after the stipulated period would not be entertained. The notice added that if no objections are received within the prescribed timeframe, it would be presumed that there is no public opposition, and the government may proceed further in accordance with the law.

Reacting to the move, Mohanty said the BJP came to power in Odisha by promising a “double-engine government” and “double development,” but has failed to fulfil those promises over the past 19 months.

He alleged that the government has been unable to provide good governance and has instead presided over a sharp decline in law and order and women’s safety. He further stated that farmers across the state are protesting due to injustice in paddy procurement, while promises of employment for the youth have remained unfulfilled.

Mohanty claimed that irregularities in recruitment examinations have become rampant, with 20 such exams reportedly cancelled at the last moment during the last 19 months.

Highlighting the government’s alleged administrative inefficiency, Mohanty said only 40 per cent of the allocated budget has been spent so far, resulting in a complete halt to development activities across the state.