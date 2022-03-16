Kendrapara: Though some of the dissident Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leaders have withdrawn their nominations for Kendrapara municipality election, several frontline organisers are still in the fray, without any fear of action from the party end.

It is apprehended that this may make the victory of some ruling party candidates in some wards an arduous task. Monday was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

The party leadership managed to convince 16 councillor candidates to withdraw their nominations in wards 2, 8, 6, 9, 13, 16, 18, 19, 21. All the 16 candidates had filed their nominations on party symbol.

BJD leaders of Kendrapara unit had been trying their best to appease the rebels.

