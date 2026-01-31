Bhubaneswar: A day after the electrocution death of a 46-year-old man working as a domestic help at the official residence of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra in the City, Opposition BJD Friday termed the incident ‘serious and alarming’ and demanded a proper investigation to fix responsibility.

Senior BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma sharply criticised the BJP government for the hurried manner in which the body of Shankarshan Nag, a native of the Belpahar area in Bolangir district, was handed over to his family.

While reports suggest the death was caused by an electric shock, Das Burma described it as a ‘serious and alarming incident’ at a government residence, pointing to a potential security lapse.

He emphasised the need for a thorough investigation to determine the cause of death and assign responsibility.

Das Burma also alleged that media representatives were prevented from speaking to the family during the handover of the body, suggesting attempts to conceal details.