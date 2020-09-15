New Delhi: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Tuesday supported the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020 citing that the Bill addresses the prime concerns of security and safety.

Speaking on the Bill in Rajya Sabha, BJD Parliamentary Party leader Prasanna Acharya appreciated the Bill introduced by Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. However, he raised a few apprehensions.

Appreciating the increase in penalty, Acharya sought to know whether there is a provision for appeal in courts, if a person is not happy with the statutory bodies’ decisions.

The BJD MP also said that India fares poorly than Pakistan and Nepal in aviation safety audit.

“We fared poorly in security audit too. It is very discouraging. I am happy that safety and security concerns are addressed in the Bill,” Acharya said.

The senior BJD MP also asked the government as to why Air India is unable to run with full occupancy when private airlines are able to do so.

Significantly, the Upper House Tuesday passed the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020, which seeks to convert Director General of Civil Aviation, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau to statutory bodies. The Bill also has penalty provisions for offences like carrying arms, explosives or other dangerous goods on board, contravening rules notified under the Act and constructing building or structures within the specified radius around an aerodrome reference point. These offences will attract imprisonment of two years or a penalty of Rs 10 lakh or both. The Bill also raised the maximum limit on fines for all these offences from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha during the Budget session.