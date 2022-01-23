Nayagarh: Internal bickering among party members of the ruling BJD in Ranpur Assembly segment may only prove beneficial for the Opposition parties in the upcoming three-tier polls.

Reports suggest that things are not well between party members in BJD. With the district administration preparing for the smooth conduct of the three-tier polls, BJD could fail to outshine the performance of Opposition if the internal bickering prevalent within the party doesn’t end, political analysts opine.

However, it depends on BJP and Congress to take advantage and make the best out of the internal bickering in BJD, the analysts said.

A source said the ruling camp has a number of dissidents, who aspire to obtain BJD ticket to contest the Zilla Parishad elections. It is known that the dissidents have been preparing fields to give befitting replies to the party leaderships at the time of election, in case the aspirants will not be accorded tickets and be officially fielded.

Recently, standing Ranpur MLA Satyanarayan Pradhan of BJD had returned without laying a foundation stone at the local block office. In another incident, Pradhan was hurled eggs in his home turf during Ranpur Bikash Samavesh. The incidents have left a deep impact on local voters.

Ranpur Assembly constituency segment has six Zilla Parishad zones, including Nos 21, 22, 23 and 24 under Ranpur block and Nos 3 and 4 under Odagaon block, respectively. Out of the six, zone Nos 3, 4, 22 and 23 were captured by BJP (earlier bastions of BJD) and zone Nos 21 and 24 were occupied by the latter in 2017 three-tier polls. The ruling party’s organisation gradually became weaker thereafter.

However, MLA Pradhan could retain the Assembly seat in 2019.

According to the political analysts, BJD’s local dissidence has been growing to alarming proportions in Zilla Parishad zone No 21 covering Darpanarayanpur, Brajarajpur, Damasahi, Gourangapur, Rankadeuli, Baunsagada, Khatia, Pimpal and Bajrakote panchayats and zone No 24 covering the panchayats such as Bandhamunda, Champagada, Chandapur, Jankia, Patia, Mayurajhalia, Raipada, Kerenda-tangi, Kandhanuagada and Jhadapada in the district, respectively.

Meanwhile, some BJD workers have alleged that the party’s MLA does not give ample of time for strengthening its organisation.

On the other hand, it has become difficult for BJP to retain its seat in Zilla Parishad zone No 4. It is said that local voters had mandated for the party for change and due to anti-incumbency factor in 2017.

Besides, BJP could not act as an effective Opposition in the zone.

Coming on to Congress, the party has been gradually strengthening its organisation in Nayagarh district in general and Ranpur Assembly constituency segment in particular, the political analysts added.

The upcoming three-tier Zilla Parishad polls in particular in Nayagarh district will leave a lot for the major three political parties to learn.

PNN