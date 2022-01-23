Bhubaneswar: The civic body Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Saturday evening declared 13 more places as Containment Zones following detection of large number of new Covid-19 cases in the city.

As many as six places located in South-West Zone of Bhubaneswar were declared micro-containment zones and seven places in North Zone of the Capital City containment zones.

The micro-containment zones include Kalinga Stadium sports hostel (girls), Ward No-37, Kalinga stadium sports hostel (boys), Ward No-37, Plot No-G/1, Pratikshya Enclave, Lane-7, Jagamohan Nagar, Ward No-63, Plot No-511/1782, Pokhariput area, Kokila Vihar, Lane-3, Ward No-62, Plot No-49, Ananta Vihar, Pokhariput, Ward No-62 and Plot No-2/E, Siddhi Vinayak Enclave, Jagamara, Ward No-63.

The containment zones include Flat No-182, Lane-6, Phase I, Metro Satlite City, Hanspal, Ward No-04, Flat No-730, Royal Lagoon, Patia, Ward No-03, Flat No-302, Basera Apartment, Damana, Ward No-03, House No-CH/119, Kanan Vihar Phase I, Ward No-03, GA-25, Niladri Vihar, Ward No-14, House No-148, Niladri Vihar Sector V, Ward No-14 and Qr No-842, BSNL Colony, Jaydev Vihar, Ward No-17.

Also read: Odisha registers 8,520 new Covid-19 cases; 937 below 18 years

Notably, separate squads of BMC are carrying out raids at parks, religious places, temples and several other crowded locations.

In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered 8,520 new Covid-19 cases, of which Khurda district alone (including Bhubaneswar) recorded the highest number of infections with 2,262, taking tally in the state to 12,04,660. Active caseload in the state now stands at 85,320.

Khurda has also recorded 2,528 new Covid-19 cases Saturday, 2,946 cases Friday, 3,036 infections Thursday and 4,347 Wednesday, respectively.

PNN