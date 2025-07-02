Govindpali/Khairaput: Two farm labourers drowned in a swollen river in Malkangiri district Monday after being swept away by strong currents while returning from a paddy field.

The deceased were identifi ed as Sampati Laba Dora, 46, and Shukri Pataka, 40, residents of Naliguda and Patakaguda villages, respectively, under Khairput block.

According to reports, the two had left for the fields Monday morning along with Debaki Dora, 38, Laba’s wife, to transplant paddy seedlings. The trio crossed a river and worked in a field across it. By afternoon, continuous rainfall had significantly raised the water level and intensified the current in the river.

While returning home, Shukri Pataka attempted to cross the river first, but lost her footing and was swept away. Laba Dora, who was right behind her, jumped in to rescue her. However, he too was dragged away by the strong current. Despite his efforts, neither could survive.

Debaki Dora, who was on the riverbank, screamed for help. Hearing her cries, local villagers rushed to the spot, but the strong current made rescue impossible. The Fire Brigade was informed and arrived soon after to begin a search operation.

Laba Dora’s body was recovered later Monday, while Shukri Pataka’s body was found Tuesday morning, about one kilometre downstream from the incident site.

Police sent both bodies for post-mortem before handing them over to their respective families.

Locals said Laba is survived by his wife and two sons, while Shukri Pataka is survived by one son. Villagers have urged the administration to provide financial assistance to both bereaved families and support the children’s education.

PNN