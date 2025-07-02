Baripada: A propylene gas leak from a tanker near the Odisha–Jharkhand border Tuesday triggered panic and paralysed movement on National Highway 49, prompting the imposition of Section 144 to ensure public safety.

The incident occurred near the Jio petrol pump at Jamshola in Mayurbhanj district.

Police said around 10 am, the tanker, which was carrying propylene gas from Kolkata to Jharpokharia in Mayurbhanj, developed a leak near the Jio fuel station under Baharagoda police limits in East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. As the gas began escaping, fears of a potential explosion gripped the area.

The leak was traced to a faulty valve, which occurred near Bell Square, close to Gambharia, between Baharagoda and Jamshola. Given the highly flammable nature of propylene, the local administration swiftly cordoned off the area and enforced Section 144, prohibiting public movement within a 2km radius.

Odisha and Jharkhand police jointly deployed security personnel at the site. The Fire Brigade remained on high alert at the scene. A special technical team from Balasore arrived to assess the chemical composition of the gas and determine whether it poses toxic risks.

With authorities and experts still trying to contain the leak, vehicular traffic on NH-49 has been completely halted, leaving hundreds of heavy vehicles on either side of the highway stranded. Communication between Odisha and Jharkhand has also been temporarily severed. Meanwhile, residents have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary movement. District officials have appealed to the public to stay calm, not panic, and refrain from spreading or believing in rumours.

Mayurbhanj Collector Hema Kanta Say urged citizens to cooperate with the administration, assuring that necessary precautions are being taken to resolve the situation safely.

PNN