Bhubaneswar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Friday accused the BJD workers of attacking their worker during a campaign rally in Pipli Assembly constituency where bypoll is scheduled for April 17.

The BJP claimed that one of their party workers was attacked in the Sahajpur panchayat for supporting the saffron brigade. Soon after hearing the alleged attack, the victim and party members including the BJP candidate for the Assembly seat Ashrit Pattanayak reached the Pipli police station.

The BJP workers staged a sit-in on the police station premises. Soon a group of BJD workers also reached the police station and protested against the BJP’s claim refuting the allegation of any such attack.

The victim, meanwhile, alleged that he was attacked because of his allegiance to BJP. The incident was reported from Raigiripur village in Sahajpur panchayat.

“Some BJD workers came to me when I was on my scooter and asked me why I am supporting BJP. Soon they took the keys of my vehicle and tried to damage it. They also threatened me of dire consequences for supporting the party,” Chittaranjan Naik, the alleged victim said.

The BJP demanded strict action against the culprits and continued their agitation on the PS campus only to be dispersed from the site after assurance from the police to nab the attackers by Friday night.

The BJD said that the BJP is paranoid and sees its likely defeat in the upcoming bypoll.

“The BJP is afraid of the election and that is why it’s indulging in such activities. The BJD has ruled the state for more than 25 years and the development is evident everywhere. The BJP is afraid of losing the seat,” Ipsita Sahu, BJD leader who was present in the police station said.

BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said, “Use of violence is not acceptable in poll process. We condemn the attack. We had demanded arrest of the person engaged in such activities and have been assured by the police of timely action.”