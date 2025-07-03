RESHMI YADAV, OP

Bhubaneswar: Ahead of International Plastic Bag Free Day (July 3), Bhubaneswar stands out with spirited citizen-led initiatives. From students and homemakers to environmentalists, people across the City are promoting sustainable alternatives and raising awareness about the hazards of plastic pollution. In Bhubaneswar, change is taking root at both the individual and community levels.

Gyanaranjan Das, Youth for Seva chapter coordinator, Bhubaneswar, underlined the power of small, daily choices. “The first thing we can do is carry our own bags — jute or cloth — whenever we go shopping, whether it’s for vegetables, clothes, or groceries. I personally carry my own bag and containers for groceries,” he said. “I also collect single-use plastic wrappers in bulk and hand them over to BMC cleaners during their door-to-door rounds,” Das said. “Our voluntary team take up regular programmes — throwing seed balls in barren land for plantation, cleaning tourist spots like Khandagiri, Udayagiri, and Shanti Stupa, and creating awareness among locals and tourists,” he added. Similarly, Akankhya Rout, an active environmental advocate and journalist, highlighted the role of conscious consumption. “I support businesses that use sustainable packaging and eco-friendly materials. For example, I avoid regular sanitary pads that contain microplastics and instead choose alternatives made from bamboo or banana stems,” she said. Small steps like carrying your own tote bag, avoiding unnecessary shopping, or skipping plastic decorative items can create a huge impact on the environment,” Rout added. From academia, Pratibha Biswal, a PhD scholar at Rama Devi Women’s University, emphasised the role of community education and said, “I work with the NGO and conduct awareness sessions for students in government schools about the harmful impact of plastic.

Personally, I always carry a cloth bag and try to avoid ordering food that generates plastic waste.” Meghamukta Mohanty, Odia Department, RD Women’s University, said “I always carry cotton or jute bags when shopping and encourage my students to do the same. At home, I avoid plastic containers, opting for steel or glass.” Even homemakers are playing a crucial role. Sunita Rout, a Bhubaneswar resident, shared her simple yet impactful practices, said “As a homemaker, I have stopped using plastic bags completely. I store groceries in steel container rather than fancy plastic boxes and use steel lunch boxes for my children. It feels good to know that these small changes help protect our environment and marine life.”

Globally, an estimated 5 trillion plastic bags are produced every year, with nearly 1 million used every minute. A typical plastic bag serves its purpose for just 25 minutes but can linger in the environment for 100 to 500 years. The toll on marine ecosystems is catastrophic—plastic bags are responsible for the deaths of about 100,000 marine animals annually, according to a UN Environment report.