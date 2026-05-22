Bhubaneswar: Opposition BJD Friday asked the Odisha government to make public the data on water availability in the Mahanadi river to ensure transparency, even as activists of the Mahanadi Bachao Andolan (MBA) were detained while attempting to meet Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

The demand comes amid the ongoing hearing of the Mahanadi water-sharing dispute before the Mahanadi Water Disputes Tribunal, constituted in 2018.

In a memorandum addressed to the chief minister, MBA, a body agitating to protect the river, said, “We need your urgent intervention regarding the hydrological data relating to water availability and storage in the Mahanadi basin recently submitted before the tribunal during a hearing held May 2.”

MBA convenor Sudarsan Das alleged that the data recently submitted by the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), which was reportedly approved by the governments of Odisha and Chhattisgarh, appeared misleading and inconsistent with Odisha’s earlier stand.

He claimed the figures could adversely affect Odisha’s legal position, ecological interests and water rights before the tribunal.

“Any acceptance of inflated water availability figures may weaken Odisha’s claims relating to reduced downstream flow, upstream impoundment, environmental flow requirements and future water security,” Das alleged.

A group of MBA activists, including Das, were detained by police while marching towards the chief minister’s residence to submit the memorandum, officials said, adding they were later released.

The Centre had constituted the tribunal in 2018 after Odisha alleged that Chhattisgarh was obstructing the free flow of Mahanadi water by constructing barrages and weirs upstream.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said that despite nearly eight years having passed since the tribunal’s formation, the matter remained sub judice and no verdict had been delivered.

Questioning the state government, Mohanty asked why the water availability data could not be made public.

“The people should know what stand the state government is taking before the tribunal to protect Odisha’s interests,” he said, alleging that the government was trying to hide facts and mislead people.

In a statement, the BJD alleged that the BJP government in Odisha lacked a clear approach towards resolving the dispute.

“Initially, the government said the issue would be resolved through mutual discussions, but there has been no progress,” the party said.

The opposition party also alleged that the BJP was placing party interests above the interests of the people of Odisha.

“Chhattisgarh is not prepared to listen to Odisha, while the Centre remains a silent spectator,” the statement added.

Mohanty further alleged that Chhattisgarh was constructing check dams and sand embankments in downstream areas and tributaries to retain more water, while people in Odisha were facing water scarcity.

He also alleged that Chhattisgarh was supplying water to industries.

“Instead of resolving the issue, the BJP government in Odisha is indulging in drama,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, Odisha Advocate General Pitambar Acharya said the state government was seriously trying to protect Odisha’s interests and expressed hope that the dispute would be resolved through discussions between the chief ministers of Odisha and Chhattisgarh.