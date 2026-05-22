Cuttack: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent five-day foreign tour, highlighted Odisha’s rich handicraft heritage by presenting a traditional silver filigree boat, crafted in Cuttack’s historic Tarakasi art, to Norway’s King Harald V.

The silver sailboat model crafted using Tarakasi, the ancient art of silver filigree from Cuttack in Odisha, is often referred to as India’s “Silver City”.

With Prime Minister personally showcasing state-specific handicrafts and cultural legacy before world leaders, this has drawn him effusive admiration from many local artisans in Odisha.

They are also enthused and excited over the showcasing of their handicraft heritage on the world scale.

They said the special gesture by Prime Minister in promoting Odisha’s Tarakasi silver filigree and Pattachitra art has helped local artisans gain recognition and respect.

Many artisans from Cuttack said that they feel proud and encouraged that their craftsmanship is reaching a global platform and bringing honour to Odisha’s traditional art.

Girish Chandra Prusti, Utkal Swarna Rupa Sangha Secretary, praised the welcome initiative by PM Modi and hoped that this would give fillip to the industry, lately under pressure due to rising global prices.

“With Prime Minister promoting this good at international scale, this will give fresh impetus to the business, boost workers’ morale and also give new momentum to the sector as a whole,” he said.

Bijay Kumar De, a silver tarakasi artisan praised the Prime Minister for promoting Odisha’s cultural heritage and artefacts on the global stage.

“We feel proud and happy that the Prime Minister has not only acknowledged our work but also tried to promote it in foreign countries,” he said.

The exquisite silver sailboat is a masterpiece of Tarakasi, the ancient art of silver filigree from Odisha’s Cuttack, often referred to as India’s “Silver City”.

This delicate craft, which has flourished for more than 500 years, involves meticulously twisting and soldering hair-thin silver wires into intricate, lace-like patterns, showcasing extraordinary precision and craftsmanship.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans, the sailboat reflects Odisha’s rich maritime legacy and commemorates the voyages of ancient Indian traders who sailed to distant shores across the Indian Ocean.

IANS