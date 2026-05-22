Bhubaneswar/Puri: Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan Friday stressed the need for proper coordination between officials and servitors, particularly the Daitapati priests, to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

The Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri is governed by the state law department under the provisions of the Shree Jagannath Temple Act, 1955.

Harichandan chaired a high-level review meeting at the state guest house, attended by senior government officials, servitors and other stakeholders.

“A discussion was held to ensure that all activities of the Rath Yatra are conducted in a coordinated, systematic, and safe manner by maintaining coordination between services and administration,” the minister told reporters.

He highlighted the crucial role of Daitapati servitors during the annual nine-day sojourn of the holy trinity — Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath –beginning July 16.

The minister said Daitapati servitors act as custodians of the deities when they come out of the 12th-century shrine in Puri for the annual Rath Yatra.

“They take care of everything for the deities, and therefore, their punctuality in performing rituals smoothens the festival,” he said.

Responding to a question, Harichandan said there was no difference among the Daitapati servitors and that they remain united in their devotion and service to Lord Jagannath.

Stating that every journey and festival of Lord Jagannath is deeply connected with the emotions of devotees, the minister said all government departments, servitors and security agencies must work in coordination to ensure smooth conduct of the festival.

During the meeting, key aspects such as timely Pahandi (processions), chariot pulling, Adapa Mandap Bije (taking idols to their aunt’s house at Sri Gundicha Temple), regulated public darshan, crowd management, barricading arrangements, security measures and facilities for devotees were discussed.

The importance of advance dissemination of ritual schedules was also emphasised.

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee informed the meeting about the preparedness of materials required for the Rath Yatra and chariot pulling.

He said chariot wood, ropes, cloth coverings, fragrant resins (jhuna), sandalwood and other essential items have already been stocked in advance.

The meeting is part of broader preparations by the state government and police to ensure an incident-free Rath Yatra, especially in the wake of last year’s stampede near Gundicha Temple that claimed three lives.

PTI