Bhubaneswar: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Friday alleged that the BJP-led central government was attempting to omit secularism and socialism from the Constitution.

Addressing the party’s ‘Samvidhan Bachao Samavesh’ here, Kharge also said that dalits, tribals and youths of the country will have to learn to fight for their rights under the BJP rule.

“The BJP government at the Centre is attempting to omit secularism and socialism from our Constitution,” he asserted.

Kharge also claimed that BJP supporters were attacking dalits and government officers in Odisha.

“The BJP will wipe out dalits, tribals and youths unless they learn to fight for their rights,” the Congress chief alleged.

मैं हमारे महान नायक उत्कलमणि गोपबंधु दास जी को नमस्कार करता हूं। मैं बैरिस्टर मधुसूदन दास जी और यहां के सभी महान सेनानियों को नमन करता हूं, जिन्होंने देश की आजादी में अपना योगदान दिया है। कांग्रेस की सरकार जब केंद्र और ओडिशा में थी, तब यहां पर कई विकास के काम किए गए- ⦁ NTPC… pic.twitter.com/HxHGkVM73K — Congress (@INCIndia) July 11, 2025

Hitting out at the Centre, he also said that the Congress government set up 160 PSUs in India, while the BJP dispensation “privatised 23 of those”.

PTI