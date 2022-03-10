Panaji: The BJP claimed victory in the state Assembly polls, with the party which is contesting the elections on its own, leading trends on 19 seats and the Congress-Goa Forward alliance leading in 11 constituencies, according to the Election Commission of India statistics.

“This is a victory of Goan people and a victory for the government, a victory of the Prime Minister,” BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi told reporters in Panaji.

While the Election Commission has not formally declared any winners so far, several contests are witnessing a close battle, with margins in some cases down to two digits.

When asked if the BJP would be speaking to other parties like the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party for support to reach the magic number of 21, Ravi said that the decision would be taken after the final results are announced.

“Wait and see,” Ravi said.

IANS