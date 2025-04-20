New Delhi: The BJP Saturday disassociated itself with the criticism of the Supreme Court by its MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma, with party president J P Nadda rejecting the comments as their personal views.

He also affirmed the ruling party’s respect for the judiciary as an inseparable part of democracy.

“The BJP has nothing to do with the comments of MPS Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the chief justice. These are their personal comments, but the BJP neither agrees with them nor does it ever support such remarks. The BJP absolutely rejects them,” Nadda said in a post on X.

He said he has directed both the leaders and other members of the party not to make such comments.

Nadda said the BJP has always respected the judiciary and has accepted its suggestions and orders gladly because it believes, as a party, that all the courts, including the apex court, are an inseparable part of our democracy.

“They are a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution,” he said.

Earlier in the day, fourth-term BJP MP Dubey, one of the more vocal party members in the Lok Sabha, launched a broadside against the Supreme Court, saying Parliament and state assemblies should be closed down if the apex court has to make the laws.

He also took a swipe at CJI Khanna.

Dubey had also alleged that CJI Khanna was responsible for “civil wars” in the country.

Sharma, a former deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was also critical of the Supreme Court, saying no one can direct Parliament or the President.

