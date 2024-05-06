Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik Monday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that BJP will form government in Odisha as “daydreaming”.

Modi addressing two elections rallies at Berhampur and Nabarangpur in Odisha asserted that the expiry date of the BJD government in Odisha is June 4, the day the Assembly election results will be announced.

“BJP has been daydreaming for many days,” said Patnaik while responding to a question from his trusted aide Kartik Pandian on BJP’s claims to form government in Odisha this time.

Responding to Modi’s claim that BJP will government in Odisha, Pandian said: “Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the chief minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm June 9.

PTI