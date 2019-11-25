Daltonganj (Jharkhand): Mounting a blistering attack on the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleged Monday their ‘self-seeking’ past governments were driven by the ‘lust for power’ and exploited the mineral-rich state’s resources while neglecting its people.

Narendra Modi also accused the previous Congress governments at the Centre of procrastinating resolution of the Kashmir tangle and the vexed Ayodhya dispute.

“This election is a contest between those who serve and those who loot. The Congress has problems, we have the solutions. They have accusations, we have the report of the work we have done. They have empty promises, we have the proof of development,” Modi told a poll rally here Monday, his first ahead of the Jharkhand Assembly elections.

The prime minister asserted the BJP was committed to the five principles of social justice – stability, good governance, prosperity, respect for all and security.

“Naxalism flourished under the non-BJP governments due to political instability,” Modi pointed out. “Governments were made through the back door. There were alliances of self-seekers who were driven by the lust for power (satta bhog) and exploited the resources of the state. They had their eyes on the riches found beneath the surface of the earth and cared little for those living on the earth. How would it then have been possible to give electricity, roads and water to people? Set up industries?” asked Modi.

Modi said it was for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand in the year 2000 that the BJP government led by Raghubar Das had completed its full term.

The Das government, he said, worked day and night to end corruption and set up institutional mechanisms for greater transparency in governance. He said the BJP government worked hard to end Naxalism and crime.

Raising the issue of forest rights of tribals, the prime minister asserted, “The BJP is committed to protecting your right to ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ (water, forest and land).

Urging people to vote the BJP to power for a second successive term, the Modi said the ‘double-engine’ growth of Jharkhand became possible because the party was in power both at the Centre and in the state.

“We sent funds and brought pressure on the previous non-BJP government in Uttar Pradesh for speeding up construction of houses for the poor but to no avail. But since the advent of the Yogi Adityanath government, UP is at the top in building dwellings for the poor,” Modi pointed out.

PTI