Dhanbad: Police lodged Tuesday an FIR against 13 persons including BJP MLA Dhulu Mahto in Barora police station. The 13 persons have been booked for allegedly demanding extortion money from a construction company. Barora police station officer in-charge Neeraj Kumar gave information regarding the FIR. He said that the FIR has been lodged on a written complaint of Modern Enterprises Company manager Reyaz Kureshi. The FIR under IPC Sections 341/ 387/ 504/ 506 has been lodged against Dhulu Mahto and 12 other persons.

Three persons including MLA from Baghmara constituency Dhulu Mahto have been made named accused in the case. Ten others are unidentified persons.

As per written complain of construction company BJP MLA along with his supporters were allegedly demanding extortion for railway track to be laid between Sonardih to Shatabdi Coal project of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) for transportation of coal.

The private construction company had a few days ago lodged a written complaint with the deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (SSP) against MLA. Finally Tuesday the police lodged an FIR.

Despite repeated attempts Mahto did not receive calls to comment on the FIR.

Last month the MLA along with his supporters sat on dharna at the construction site and stopped work.

The three-time BJP MLA in Dhanbad district is facing over a dozen criminal cases including alleged sexual exploitation case lodged against him.