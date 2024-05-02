Bhubaneswar: The BJP Thursday declared a fresh list of candidates consisting of six names for the upcoming Assembly elections in Odisha.

The party allotted tickets to Purnachandra Mohapatra for Barabati-Cuttack Assembly seat and Sudhanshu Nayak for Bhandaripokhari seat.

With this announcement, the saffron party has released as many as 146 candidates out of 147 Assembly seats in the state. The BJP had already announced candidates for all the 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha.

However, the party is yet to announce a candidate for Nilgiri Assembly seat.

Here is the list of candidates announced by the BJP today:

Barabati-Cuttack: Purnachandra Mohapatra

Bari: Umesh Chandra Jena

Ghasipura: Shambhunath Rout

Bhograi: Ashish Patra

Bhandaripokhari: Sudhanshu Nayak

Begunia: Prakash Chandra Ranabijuli

PNN