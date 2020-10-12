New Delhi: The BJP has accused National Conference (NC) supremo Farooq Abdullah of making ‘seditious and anti-national’ remarks. Farooq Abdullah’s comments were made on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP said that Abdullah had become a ‘hero in China’.

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the NC MP and former CM of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to a TV channel stated that ‘with China’s support’, Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be restored.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Patra claimed Abdullah has also justified China’s recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by saying that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament has irked and disturbed the communist country.

Underlining that Article 370 was abrogated in a ‘constitutional manner’ by the Indian parliament, the BJP leader said, ‘Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national’.

Patra said it is painful and worrisome that a former chief minister and sitting MP makes such a statement and ‘justifies the expansionist attitude of China’.

Parliamentarians from opposition parties have the right to attack and criticise the government, but ‘does it suit a sitting MP to speak against the interests of his own country out of frustration against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’, Patra pointed out.

Drawing parallels between the remarks of Abdullah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the BJP spokesperson said they both have a similar mindset and are two sides of the same coin.

“It is not just Farooq Abdullah who makes such statements. Rahul Gandhi also does so. If you look back into history and listen to the recent statements of Rahul Gandhi, you will find that both these leaders are two sides of the same coin,” Patra said.

Patra asserted that by questioning the Balakot airstrike, Rahul had become a hero in Pakistan. “Similarly, with the recent remarks ‘Abdullah has become a hero in China’.