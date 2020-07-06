Bhubaneswar: Alleging irregularities in allowing a shopping mall near Kalpana Square to undertake beautification work, the state BJP Monday demanded immediate removal of BMC commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary.

Addressing a press conference here, Bhubaneswar BJP president Babu Singh alleged that the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) was protecting the builders as a result the builder was able to encroach the land in front of the mall for beautification work.

“It was decided at a high-level meeting at Chief Secretary-level to construct a flyover from Mausima temple to Kalpana Square. Therefore, the executive engineer concerned had informed the BMC to not allow beautification work at Kalpana square in 2012. Despite all, the BMC authorities have allowed the builder to undertake its project,” he alleged.

Singh wanted to know under which circumstances the BMC allowed the builder to do so.

On the other hand, the government has decided to raise boundary walls of heritage sites like State Museum, BJB College and Bhanjakala Mandap along with BMC’s own building for road expansion project, he added.

Reacting to BJP’s allegations, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said, “Singh has come forward to level such allegations to cover up the violations made by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, who has violated Covid norms many a times while organising political meetings. An FIR has been lodged against her.”

Both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister has appealed to the people to strictly follow the Covid-19 guidelines and instructed the authorities to take strong action against the violators, Mohanty said. However, the local MP was seen violating the norms repeatedly, he added.

Babu Singh has called the presser to divert the attention of public from this issue, the BJD leader stated.