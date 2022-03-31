Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Minister for Dairy Development, Dharampal Singh has come up with a solution to the problem of stray cattle.

“Only BJP workers will pick up the cow dung and will also drink its milk. The problem which is in front of the farmers, the same problem is also in front of the abandoned animals. What to do if the animal does not enter the farmer’s field? On the other hand, if farmers do not take care of their fields, then what should they do? This is the problem of both,” he said while interacting with party workers.

The Minister added that he would make sure that the land would be freed from land mafias and fodder would be sown on it as well as cowsheds will also be built.

“The ‘gaushalas’ will be managed by BJP workers. There, they will pick up cow dung and drink its milk. We consider this task as an opportunity, not a challenge,” he said.

The Minister added that after speaking to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he will ask the Chief Secretary to issue orders in this regard to all district magistrates and clear encroachment on government land.