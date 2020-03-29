Bhubaneswar: The state capital is on the verge of facing an acute shortage of blood as donation camps are not being organised and donors being unable to step out due to the lockdown. As things stand, blood banks in this city will run out of their stocks soon.

The availability of blood for critical patients is turning out to be huge problem. Capital Hospital which has one of the largest blood banks in Odisha is also facing acute shortage. The hospital used to receive 70 units of blood each day, but since the imposition of the lockdown supplies have completely stopped.

Patients and their relatives have also alleged that staff in the blood banks is also responsible for the crunch. “Blood is easily available for those who have friends in the banks,” alleged a person attending to a relative in Capital Hospital.

However, a blood bank employee refuted the allegation. He said that the shortage is due to lockdown.

Social worker Dolly Rath meanwhile said, “The state government and the health department should make adequate arrangements to replenish stocks at the blood banks. Police should also play a role by issuing passes to the voluntary blood donors.”

