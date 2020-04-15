Patna: In an attempt to address the acute shortage of blood at blood banks of Keonjhar district, Patna block unit of Biju Janata Dal Wednesday organised a blood donation camp.

A total 25 units of blood were collected, taking into account the social distancing norms.

Led by Patna MLA Jagannath Naik, the camp was organised under BJD’s ‘Jeevan Bindu’ program. The camp was supported by members of Maa Ghajalakshmi Puja Committee at Chemena Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra in Patna block.

Organisers expressed hope that the collected units will cover some distance in replenishing the stock in the district. It will certainly bring relief to patients suffering from cancer, heart disease, pregnancy complications and thalassemia, they said.

PNN