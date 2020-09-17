Mumbai: After finishing her tirade against Jaya Bachchan and Urmila Matondkar, she now has a new target. Well Kangana Ranaut doesn’t seem to be in a mood to ease off. Kangana Ranaut tweeted Thursday photographs of her demolished office. The actress described the demolition of the office by BMC as ‘rape of her dreams’.

“Yeh balatkaar hai, mere sapno ka, mere honslo ka, mere atmasamman ka, aur mere bhavishya ka (this is rape of my dreams, confidence, self-respect and future),” tweeted Kangana in Hindi from her verified Twitter account. She also attached photographs of her demolished Bandra office.

See link: https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1306510036177354753/photo/1

The actress tagged the official Twitter account of Indian National Congress in her tweet. She also used the hashtag #National Unemployment Day.

This seems to be Kangana’s jibe at the political party for the trending hashtag #NationlUnemploymentDay on September 17, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

In another Hindi tweet, Kangana carried on her tirade against the BMC and the Congress. “My workplace has been turned into a crematorium, don’t know how many people have been left jobless, hundreds of people get income from a film unit. When a film releases, right from the theatre to the popcorn seller, everyone earns their bread, they have snatched our source of income from us and celebrating #NationlUnemploymentDay17Sept today.”

“It takes a lifetime to build a home and you don’t even sigh while burning down residences. See what they have done to my house, isn’t this rape?’

Sharing another set of photographs of the demolished office, the actress shared: “They have turned into a graveyard what used to be a temple before. See how my dreams have been shattered, isn’t this rape?”

See link: https://twitter.com/KanganaTeam/status/1306513485711376384/photo/3

Earlier Wednesday, the actress had called Urmila a ‘soft-porn’ star. This statement evoked strong reactions against Kangana by a number of filmmakers and actors. However, nothing seems to bother Kangana now as she is snapping at any comment made on the Sushant Singh Rajput drug case.