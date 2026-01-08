Bhubaneswar: To improve air quality in the City, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a comprehensive office order enforcing strict pollution-control measures at all construction, demolition and renovation sites under its jurisdiction.

The order follows recommendations made at a high-level meeting on Bhubaneswar’s air quality held December 29 last year.

The directives apply to all categories of buildings, with special emphasis on apartments, commercial establishments, institutions, hospitals and other large projects.

As per the order, it is now mandatory for heavy vehicles transporting construction materials to be properly covered.

Vehicles must also be regularly and thoroughly washed before entering or exiting construction sites to prevent the spread of dust on City roads. BMC has instructed that all under-construction sites must have proper and full cladding to check dust dispersion.

Setbacks and open areas within project sites must be temporarily paved and watered regularly, while approach roads that are not yet developed must be paved through temporary or permanent measures to minimise dust pollution.

The civic body has also emphasised green measures, directing project authorities to undertake peripheral plantation from the inception of construction so that trees are well grown by the time projects are completed.

Additionally, all guidelines issued by the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) must be strictly followed wherever construction activities are underway.

Developers have been encouraged to adopt modern technologies and any other remedial measures available to reduce both noise and air pollution during construction.

As part of dust control measures, the BMC has ordered daily water sprinkling in the Lingaraj Temple area, with special focus on market zones where dedicated vehicles will sprinkle water for three to four hours each day.

The civic body has also issued a strict warning to hotels, dhabas, schools, community halls and picnic spots within BMC limits against using coal or firewood stoves, except at religious institutions. Violators will face sealing of their establishments.

To curb vehicular pollution, regular water sprinkling has been directed at bus depots, stands and residential areas, along with mandatory daily washing of buses.

The BMC has further cautioned that strict action will be taken against anyone found burning waste in open spaces.

BMC warned that the instructions will be enforced with immediate effect across the City and will remain in force until further orders.

Any violation could lead to suspension of building plans, stoppage of construction work until corrective steps are taken, and initiation of action under the Odisha Development Authorities (ODA) Act, the Environment Protection Act, and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act.

The order has been issued by the BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana, underscoring the civic authority’s renewed push to tackle rising air pollution levels in the state Capital.