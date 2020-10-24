Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Friday, discussed preventive measures to void water pollution during immersion of idols, apparently to comply with the guidelines issued by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The meeting, chaired by BMC Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary, took recommendations from members of State Pollution Control Board, deputy commissioner of police, Zonal Deputy Commissioners, Puja committees and NGO representatives.

Chaudhury directed the members of the committee to scrupulously implement the order of the High Court and to take appropriate preventive measure for abetment of surface water pollution due to immersion of idols in different water bodies during the festivities in Bhubaneswar.

“All officers of the BMC Engineering Division need to stay prepared with an adequate number of temporary ponds having a synthetic liner and earthen closings. Spot visit for the temporary ponds will be completed soon to ensure timely immersion,” the BMC Commissioner maintained.

Furthermore, he also directed the committee to form a team of environmental scientists of SPCB, ZDCs, the member NGOs and the member of Puja committees responsible for monitoring water quality parameter, toxic contents if any, and the colour used in Puja pandals. The committee has been asked to submit the information in this connection. List of violators of CPCB guidelines will also be informed by the committee for initiation of action.

Moreover, an order has been passed for intensive awareness and IEC (Information Education and Communication) activities have to be continued during the festivities and around the mandaps. ­